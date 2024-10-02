PM Gonsalves criticizes developed nations for inaction on Climate Change at 79th UNGA Meeting

Developed countries across the world continue to pay lip service to innovative proposals brought by Small Island Developing States (SIDS), to combat the issue of climate change, but nothing seems to be done.

This statement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his address at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly which wrapped up on Friday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said representatives from many of the developed countries continue to delay on the progressive essentials and when they make marginal concessions, promote their actions as major advances.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) which was adopted earlier this year, represents an action-oriented framework which can make significant progress in addressing Climate Change.

The theme for the debate was “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations”.

