Vincentian-American Actress Khadeen Ellis arrives to host Miss SVG Pageant and Promote St. Vincent’s Tourism

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) and the Beauty Shows Committee welcomed Vincentian-American actress, author and social media personality Khadeen Ellis to St Vincent and the Grenadine yesterday.

Ellis is one of the hosts of this year’s Miss SVG Pageant.

Chief Executive Officer of the SVGTA Annette Mark said while Ellis is here primarily to host the Miss SVG Pageant, she will also take part in a series of digital promotional shoots for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mark said the couple will engage in a number of shoots including a visit to the recently completed Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

Ellis and husband are New York Times bestselling authors with a combined social media following of five million.

They are also the host of an award winning podcast.

Ellis has also hosted several red carpets for award shows and is a keynote speaker at large events such as the Essence Festival.

