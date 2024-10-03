New Regional Air carriers set to boost travel options for Vincentians starting this October

The introduction of three new regional air carriers is expected to improve regional air travel for Vincentians.

Liat2020 will begin to service St Vincent and the Grenadines from October 4th, Sunrise Air which will service the destination from October 28th and WinAir will begin service to St Vincent and the Grenadines from November 15th.

Senior Marketing Officer at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) Caricia Taylor said the airlines are all favorites for travelers across the region at present.

Taylor also said the home country of these airlines are hubs for international travelers, connecting to the region.

