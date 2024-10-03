The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth is expected to grow to some 300 members after a successful registration drive

The entity held a recruitment drive from September 9th to the 23rd for interested youths.

Core Committee member Daron John tells NBC News that more than one hundred persons registered for the council.

He says these new members would make the council very impactful.

John says the Council will host another recruitment drive for persons who may have missed the opportunity this time.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related