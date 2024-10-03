Parents encouraged to support their children to maintain proper school attendance
School attendance officer in the ministry of education, Kenroy Boucher said the Ministry of Education has resources available to ensure parents have needed support.
He was speaking with NBC News about the importance of good attendance and its positive impact on the lives of children.
Boucher said that the Student support services within the Ministry of Education are there for parents having difficulty getting their children to school, whether the reason be financial or psychological.