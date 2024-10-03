Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry will make a historic visit to The Diocese of the Windward Islands, St. Vincent and the Grenadines later this week.

A release from the church sates that Bishop Curry will visit this country from October 5th to the 9th.

The Bishop will be accompanied by Canon to the Presiding Bishop for Ministry Within the Episcopal Church, Canon Ann Hallisey and Sharon Jones- Deputy for Administration and Logistics for the Presiding Bishop and Primate.

Bishop Curry was invited to St. Vincent and the Grenadines by Rt. Reverend C. Leopold Friday and the Diocese of the Windward Islands.

The Bishop will be met on arrival at the Argyle International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Stephenson, and Archdeacon Junior Ballantyne and other Clergy.

He is expected to make courtesy calls to Her Excellency, The Governor General Dame Susan Dougan, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday and Bishop of the Windward Islands, Rt. Reverend C. Leopold Friday.

Bishop Curry’s will preach the Word and concelebrate at the only Holy Eucharist within the Archdeaconry of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday October 6th at the St. George’s Cathedral, Kingstown at 9:30 am.

There will also be an assembly for students of the Bishop’s College Kingstown, when the Presiding Bishop will address the School as well as the Kingstown Anglican School, on Tuesday October 8.

His visit will conclude with an Evensong at the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Georgetown on Tuesday October 8th at 5:30 pm

