NBC's Special Report- Thursday 3rd October,2024

Vincentians of Indian descent will commemorate the 17th Indian Heritage Day on Monday. Johnny P Straker has more in today's Special Report

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/INDIAN-HERITAGE-DAY-SPECIAL-REPORT.mp3