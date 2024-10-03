Obstetrician Gynecologist- OB/GYN and Gynecological Oncologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Doctor Damaris Baptiste Sylvester is encouraging that people take Vaccines and regular screenings to eradicate or lessen the prevalence of cervical cancer.

The Ministry’s goal is to eradicate cervical cancer by following the model of 90 percent of girls vaccinated, 70 percent of women screened and ensuring that 90 percent of women with cervical cancer are receiving treatment.

Dr. Sylvester said these measures are necessary in order for the Ministry of Health to achieve its goal.

Dr. Sylvester said deaths from cervical cancer are preventable, if only Vincentians would understand the importance of vaccination and screening.

Photo Credit : SVG Health

