The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said it is continuing its investigations into recent homicides across the country

In a release, police say post-mortem examinations have provided further insight into the circumstances surrounding these tragic events.

Thirteen year old Matthew Da Souza, of Fair Hall, was discovered on the beach at Sion Hill Bay naked from the waist down, with apparent injuries to the head on September 30, 2024.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Da Souza’s cause of death was drowning, due to or as a consequence of blunt trauma to the head. One person is currently assisting the police with inquiries, and investigations are ongoing.

Updates were also given on the Othnell Lavia Homicide Investigation.

On Sunday, September 29 police were alerted to a fatal shooting in Petit Bordel.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 37-year-old Othnell Lavia, a farmer of Petit Bordel, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The District Medical Officer later pronounced Lavia deceased, and permission was granted for the removal of the body.

A post-mortem examination determined that Lavia died as a result of exsanguination due to or as a consequence of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigations are actively ongoing as the RSVGPF works to uncover further details related to this case.

The RSVGPF is encouraging anyone is encouraging people with information that can help in the investigations to come forward.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related