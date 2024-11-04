As the shortened hunting season for mammals, reptiles and birds continues on mainland St. Vincent, an appeal has been made for hunters to desist from hunting in areas which have been designated as Forest Reserves and on private property.

This appeal was made by Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence. This year’s hunting season for mammals, reptiles and birds opened on October 1st and ends on December 31st.

Providence said hunters should not hunt animals found on forest reserves, as these areas have been established to ensure the protection and continuation of these animal species.

He also appealed to hunters to not catch animals with babies.

