Minister Gonsalves highlights SVG’s advantage in the Cannabis Industry at Cannabliss Festival

The years, generations and decades of knowledge in the marijuana industry and the farming talents in St Vincent and the Grenadines, helped to put the country at an advantage in the marijuana industry.

That’s according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves.

In his remarks during the opening of the Cannabliss Festival last Friday, the Minister pointed to some of the factors that led St Vincent and the Grenadines to becoming a leading expert in the region, on creating a cannabis industry.

The Minister said the country’s current and future advantage in the cannabis industry, was creating a legal framework to make cannabis something that can be taken out in the open.

The Minister said, had they not done the necessary work to create the legislation, there would be a case of over production of marijuana in the local industry.

The Cannabliss SVG Festival climaxed last night with a reggae concert featuring several local and regional artistes.

