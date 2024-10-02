A General Orthopedics medical mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines bring conducted by World Pediatrics, is being described as very successful so far.

In an interview with NBC News, Programme Director Sigmund Wiggins said they saw a total of sixty-six local and regional patients during their clinic on Sunday.

He noted that they expect to conduct twenty-two surgeries during this week.

Team Leader of the World Pediatrics General Orthopedics medical mission, Dr. Eric Gordon, said they are happy to be able to travel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines again, to provide these much needed medical interventions to children needing them, free of cost.

