MRS MILDRED ONEAVA MYERS-SPRINGER of Cane Grove, Buccament died on Sunday September 8th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday 5th October at the New Testament Church of God, Lowmans Hill. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery.

