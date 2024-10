Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett has been appointed Head of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines Site, effective October 1st.

In an interview with NBC News, Dr. Noel-McBarnett spoke about how she feels to have been appointed to the position, her first order of business and what she hopes to achieve during her tenure.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

