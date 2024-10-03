Over 1,000 Homes undergoing repairs following Hurricane Beryl

Over one thousand houses are being worked on by the Ministry of Housing in the rebuilding process, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves. He was providing an update on the rebuilding progress, during the Face to face program on NBC Radio yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said work is mainly being done on level one and two homes with only few level three houses.

The Prime Minister said he is also continuing his bid to get assistance from the British army for Vincentians and their colleagues with building technology skills.

