Conquerors Clinch 25-13 Victory Over Caesar’s Real Estate Sans Souci Ball Blazers in Vita Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship

Conquerors beat Caesar’s Real Estate Sans Souci Ball Blazers 25-13 last evening in the Vita Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

In an earlier match, Mystic defeated Sardo Strikers 20-22.

Last Saturday, 3 J’s Valley Strikers edged the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club 30-29, and Sion Hill 1 beat Ekklesia Simple Netters 55-26.

Today at 5.30 p. m, Sion Hill 2 will meet Jaguars.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related