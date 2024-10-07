Several distinguished Vincentians are set to be part of the inaugural JetBlue flight to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday, October 9.

A release from the St Vincent and Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) said among the crew and staff is Stephanie Austin, the lead flight attendant for this milestone flight.

Born in New York, Stephanie is the daughter of Vincentian Gideon “Fessy” York, a renowned business and cultural icon within the Vincentian diaspora community in New York.

Additionally, two members of JetBlue’s I.T team, Nigel Hewitt and Ronald Porter Junior, will be on the inaugural flight.

The release says both bring strong Vincentian ties and pride. Nigel Hewitt, who was born in New York, is the son of Clem Hewitt, a key figure in Vincentian cultural history and past member of the famous Bridge Boys Carnival Band. His presence on this flight serves as a link between generations of Vincentian cultural preservation, the release states.

Ronald Porter Jr., also part of JetBlue’s IT staff, was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He is the nephew of Sir Robert Milton Cato, the country’s first Prime Minister, further deepening the connection between this historic flight and the nation’s legacy.

The release further adds that: “As JetBlue launches this new route, it is particularly meaningful that members of the Vincentian community—both in New York and in St. Vincent and the Grenadines—are an integral part of this journey, showcasing their dedication and talent.”

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is excited about the new JetBlue service, which will not only boost tourism but also foster deeper ties between Vincentians in the diaspora and their homeland.

This inaugural flight marks a new era of connectivity, further solidifying St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a growing hub in the Caribbean for travelers and businesses alike.

