Nitini Delpeche’s Two Goals Propel Buccament to 2-1 Win Over Layou Masters in Layou Football Championship.

Two goals by Nitini Delpeche were enough to give Buccament a 2-1 victory over Layou Masters in the William Hazelwood Layou Football Championship at the Layou Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Dwayne Daniel scored for Layou Masters.

In other matches at the weekend, Jamrock bat Plan 3-0 on Saturday, and Nation Under-17 defeated Texier Road 4-2.

At half past four this afternoon, Parsha will play against Cashville.

