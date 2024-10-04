Efforts reconnect homes in the Grenadines to electricity Post-Hurricane Beryl continues

Work is continuing to reconnect homes in the Grenadines with electricity, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while providing an update on the Relief, Recovery and Reconstruction efforts said in Mayreau, fifty eight homes have already been reconnected while electrical work is continuing, following some challenges on Union Island.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said in Canouan more than five hundred houses have already been inspected and approved for connection.

Photo Credit : VINLEC

