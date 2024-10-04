NBC’s Special Report- Friday 4th October,2024

The Anglican community in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host a historic visit of Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, this weekend. Bishop Curry will also be accompanied by other high ranking officials of the church.

The visit to The Diocese of the Windward Islands, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will take place this Saturday October 5th to the 9th.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

