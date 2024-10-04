World Pediatrics’ Orthopedic Mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines a success

The World Pediatrics has described its General Orthopedics medical mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines which wrapped up yesterday, as a huge success.

In an interview with NBC News, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Program Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins said the visiting team was able to see sixty-seven patients during their clinic.

He said they were also able to conduct twenty surgeries during this week for local and regional patients.

Meanwhile, Anesthesiologist with the World Pediatrics General Orthopedics Team, Elford McEwan Stephens, who is of Vincentian parentage said he is honored to be able to give back to his parents’ homeland.

