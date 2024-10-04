Dengue cases declining but health officials still urge vigilance

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment said while cases of Dengue continue to decrease across the country, every mosquito should be seen as a potential dengue threat.

Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John, said the Ministry continues to hold education programs and the public is on-board working closely with the Ministry to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

John said while the cases of Dengue continue to decrease, the bigger health districts are the ones reporting the most cases.

She said to date, the country has recorded one thousand and six cases of Dengue.

Photo credit:Hindustan times

