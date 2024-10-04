Final preliminary round of the 15th National Dance Festival a success ; Finals set for October 12

The final preliminary round of presentations in the 15th Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union National Dance Festival took place last weekend.

Head of the Dance Department in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Claydonna Peters said last weekend’s showcase which took place at the Russell’s Auditorium was a huge success.

She said last weekend saw presentations from twelve groups in the Ballroom and Hip Hop Genres of Dance with fifteen gold medals, fifteen silver and one bronze awarded to dancers.

Peters also outlined the medals which were distributed for the Hip Hop Duet, Solo and Ballroom Dance Categories.

The finals of the National Dance Festival will take place on October 12th at the Russell’s Auditorium featuring all the Gold medal winners from the Preliminary rounds.

This year’s festival is being held with the theme Dance-Piration and proceeds will go towards the national Hurricane Relief, Recovery and Reconstruction efforts ongoing across the country.

