The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is reminding Vincentians that it is an offence to purchase vehicles without changing the ownership, from the previous owner.

This reminder was issued by Constable Thelia Jackson of the Traffic Department, during the Traffic Highlights program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Constable Jackson said they continue to observe a trend where people are buying vehicles and not changing the ownership from the previous owner’s name, to be able to use the insurance and this is an offence.

Constable Jackson said a motor vehicle must not be used for more than seven days without the ownership being changed, after it is sold from one person to another.

She said persons caught breaking this law they will be dealt with severely.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related