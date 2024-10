MR JOSEPH BENJAMIN BRUCE better known as CUBA BRUCE of Choppins formerly of Glen, Lowmans Windward and Biabou died on Monday September 23rd at the age of 98. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 12th at the World Wide Mission Church, Biabou. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. Tributes begin at 1:30 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

