Presiding Bishop Michael Curry Advocates for the Transformative Power of Love During Historic Visit to SVG

Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry said everyone should discover the power of love because, it is the only way.

He made the statement while delivering the sermon during yesterday’s service of the Holy Eucharist at the St. George’s Cathedral.

Bishop Curry said when people discover the power of love, they will be able to make a new world.

Bishop Curry said people must also love GOD and their neighbors explaining that neighbors are everyone else whether people that they agree with, or not.

The Bishop is on a historic visit to St Vincent and The Grenadines with the Archdiocese of the Windward Islands being the only one in the region, he visited during his tenure.

Photo credit:Episcopal News Service

Like this: Like Loading...

Related