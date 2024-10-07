Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to host Youth Engagement Program during visit to SVG

Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry who is now on a visit to the state will be engaged in a program with youths from across the country tomorrow.

According to Member of the Planning Committee for the ongoing visit Renee Baptiste, students from the Anglican Primary School and the Bishops College Kingstown, will be involved in an assembly/service with Bishop Curry at the St Georges Cathedral, Tuesday.

Baptiste said Bishop Curry’s visit will conclude with an Evensong at the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Georgetown on Tuesday October 8th at 5:30

