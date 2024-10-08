This year’s National Lotteries Authority/Unique Touch Soccer St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Football Championship will open this afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing Field with three matches.

At 1.00 p. m, Galaxy Gladiators Vs will play against the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year 1.

At 2.30 p. m, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year 2 will oppose Sport Sciences Freshers, and at 3.45 p. m, Jebelle Youth will meet System 3 Youth.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related