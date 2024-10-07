Ministry of Health says more young people are being hospitalized for Dengue

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment said it continues to observe a trend where most of the people being hospitalized for Dengue, are under the age of thirty.

This statement was made by Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John.

She noted that everyone especially the nation’s youths should take Dengue seriously, as it can be life threatening.

John has also reminded the public to work closely with the teams from the Vector Control Unit, as the Ministry continues with the Mosquito eradication programs across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related