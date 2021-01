The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it will continue to work assiduously this year to further reduce the incidence of Dengue Fever here

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, said the country continues to see a decrease in the number of Dengue Fever cases.

Dr. Keizer-Beache appealed to the public to continue working along with the health authorities to ensure continued success in the fight against Dengue Fever.







