A former Early Childhood Educator is calling for greater emphasis on early childhood development programs in rural areas, with access to quality programs.

Former Executive Director St. Vincent and the Grenadines Save the Children Fund (VINSAVE) Jeff James, made this plea while delivering a lecture recently at Frenches house, as part of VINSAVE’s 61st anniversary celebrations.

James said that focus on improvements to early childhood development must also include emphasis on improving parenting.

James added that there needs to be more support to early childhood education organizations, so that they can provide greater quality education, allowing for better access.

