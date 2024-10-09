LIAT2020 CEO announces plans for St. Vincent and the Grenadines as key hub for Regional Expansion

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Liat2020 Hafsah Abdulsalam said the company is seeking to establish a hub in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on Friday at the inaugural flight of Liat2020, the CEO said in their deliberation to expand operations, St Vincent and the Grenadines was the natural choice.

She said the decision was made because of the support of the Prime Minister and cabinet of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related