St. Vincent and the Grenadines open for the Tourism business

St Vincent and the Grenadines is open for all kinds of business including and especially the tourism business!

The declaration was made by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves at Friday’s reception for the inaugural flight of LIAT 2020.

The Prime Minister pointed out that several new airlines will be servicing the destination in the not too distant future.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said, despite the devastation to some hotels and guest houses in some parts of the Southern Grenadines, he expects a swift recovery of those destinations.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related