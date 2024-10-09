Caribbean Week of Agriculture 2024 underway in St Vincent and the Grenadines

As the Caribbean week of agriculture got underway here in St Vincent and The Grenadines, CARICOM Secretary General Carla Barnet has underscored the importance of the weeklong event.

According to Secretary General Barnett, Climate Change is an enduring reality and it is imperative to identify and embrace new strategies within the region.

Addressing yesterday’s opening, Barnett said Climate Smart Agriculture is an approach that can help to tackle the intertwined issues of food security and climate change.

Barnett said the collaborative approach demonstrated by the CWA is essential in addressing the multi-faceted challenges posed by climate change in the region.

The Caribbean Week of Agriculture 2024 is being held under the theme “Climate Smart Agriculture for a Sustainable Future.”

