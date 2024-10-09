Agriculture Minister highlights threats of Climate Change threat to Food Security at CWA2024 Opening

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar says Climate Change is a threat to agriculture and food security in the region, evidenced by this nation being taken to the brink of food insecurity, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Minister Saboto Caesar made the assertion in his address to the delegates attending this year’s Caribbean Week of Agriculture.

Minister Caesar said time is of the essence, which encourages member states to take action to ensure important outcomes of CWA 2024.

The Minister called for focused discussions at this week’s events for more resilience and strengthened action.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related