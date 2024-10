MRS SONIA BRUNO better known as SANDRA HAZELL of Morne Ja-loux, Grenada formerly of Murray’s Village died on Monday September 23rd at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Tuesday October 22nd at the Woodlands Berean Bible Church, St. Georges, Grenada. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Morne Ja-loux Cemetery in Grenada.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related