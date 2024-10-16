This country’s premier investment promotions agency, Invest SVG, is appealing to local entrepreneurs to be a part of its Night Market which will be held later this month as part of the 45th Independence anniversary celebrations

This appeal was made by Representative from Invest SVG, Nyorkia Cupid during an interview on NBC Radio.

Cupid said at the Night Market they have spaces for all types of businesses and entrepreneurs at the Cruise Ship Terminal on October 26th and 27th.

Cupid said the Night Market will be an unforgettable experience and she is encouraging entrepreneurs to get registered so they can promote their businesses.

