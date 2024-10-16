The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to people across the country to play an active role in the eradication of mosquitoes as they are responsible for the spread of many diseases including the West Nile Virus, which was recently confirmed in neighboring Barbados.

West Nile is a virus that spreads through mosquito bites. About 1 in 5 people have symptoms like fever, rash and muscle aches. Rarely, West Nile can cause serious brain and spinal cord inflammation.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related