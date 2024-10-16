This year’s military parade is promising to be a spectacle and one with a difference.

The assurance has been given by Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons. He was addressing a media conference which provided an update on activities for the 45th anniversary Independence Celebrations.

Simmons noted that for the first time since attaining independence there will be an evening-night parade.

Simmons said that the rehearsals for the military parade are going very well and the troops are ready for the 27th.

