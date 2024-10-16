Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will host a Town Hall Meeting later today on issues relating to the construction of the new Byera Health Centre.

The session takes place at the Pamelus Burke Government School in Byera, from five this afternoon.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the meeting will provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions, and gain insights into the government’s plans and initiatives.

Dr. Gonsalves says the project will also include the construction of a temporary clinic.

