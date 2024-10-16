The Kingstown Preparatory School is hosting an Exhibition today to coincide with World Food Day.

The exhibition is showcasing a variety of foods that are produced in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

During a brief opening ceremony, Representative of the School’s Parent Teachers Association, Kenton John highlighted the importance of the World Food Day.

Senior Education Officer Elspeth Adams stressed on the importance of this year’s theme “Life to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future”

