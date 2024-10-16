Several activities are being held in the lead up to this year’s Independence Military Parade.

Speaking at a recent news conference, member of the National Independence Committee Rodney Small said the committee will be hosting a series of activities called Jam45.

He said Jam45 will feature live music, poetry, spoken word and anything cultural that someone wants to express.

Small said there will also be a cultural aspect of the military parade.

This would be a pre-show to the parade, where a fun park with traditional games will be set up.

