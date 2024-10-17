The Lions Club St Vincent South/Flow National Secondary School Public Speaking

Competition kicked off yesterday with students debating on the topic: “The Caribbean region is properly equipped for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution.’’

Deputy Chief Education Officer Jocelyn Blake-Browne in her remarks at yesterday’s opening, told participants that public speaking is a very effective way of communicating.

She went on to thank teachers and students for their investment in getting the students to this point.

Blake-Browne encouraged the participants to demonstrate the skills learned during the preparation process.

Zones 1 and 3 and 4 will participate in the next round tomorrow at Frenches house, from 1 pm.

Zone1 will debate the topic: “Is CARICOM exerting its best efforts in natural hazards preparedness and the management of natural disasters?”

Zone three will debate the topic: “For developing countries, hosting of global sporting events can only result in benefits.”

And Zone four will debate the topic: “Can the Cannabis industry be considered a viable proposition for farmers and emerging entrepreneurs?”

