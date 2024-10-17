Minister Saboto Caesar inspires students on World Food Day: ‘The Future of Food is in Your Hands.’

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar told students at yesterday’s World Food Day activity that the future of food in their hands.

The Minister says told students that the decisions they make today will decide their destiny.

The Minister also recognized and thanked farmers, fishers and stakeholder in the food production industry for all their hard work and dedication

World Food day was celebrated yesterday under the theme:“Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related