UNFAO Honors Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar as Food Hero for World Food Day 2024.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) has recognized Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar as one of its World Food Day2024, Food Heroes.

In an interview with NBC News Minister Caesar says he is thankful for the recognition from the UNFAO.

The Minister says he celebrates the award and accepts the award on behalf of the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, the OECS and CARICOM.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related