SVG launches support registration for almost 20,000 individuals affected by Hurricane Beryl

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has created a registration process for persons affected by hurricane Beryl, to access support.

Responding to a question in Parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said that to date, 4993 households reported damage.

The Minster said those households represent 19,444 individuals.

The Minister added that the Ministry of Social Development has carried out an employment assessment on the registered damaged homes, to ascertain the extent of damage and loss of livelihoods, as a consequence of Hurricane Beryl.

He added that a vulnerability assessment was conducted on all of the impacted persons who have registered.

