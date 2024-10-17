488 residents from the Grenadines apply for PRYME Youth Enterprise program in wake of Hurricane Beryl

Four hundred and eighty – eight persons from the Grenadines, have applied for the Promoting Youth Enterprise PRYME program, since the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said 157 applicants are from Union Island, 76 from Canouan, 55 from Mayreau and 200 from Bequia.

The Finance Minister had announced earlier that the Ministry had created a subset in the PRYME program for persons who were affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The PRYME program is a grant fund set up by the government to provide funding for business owners aged 18 – 40. The fund is intended to contribute to the empowerment of young people, alleviate poverty and create new businesses.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related