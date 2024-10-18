Central Leeward Secondary School and Georgetown Secondary School won this year’s Girls and Boys Secondary Schools Road Relay respectively yesterday.

Central Leeward Secondary won the Girls Race in 1 hour, 10 minutes, 50.30 seconds.

Second was Georgetown Secondary in 1 hour, 14 minutes, 11.90 seconds, and Girls High School 3rd in 1 hour, 15 minutes, 31.50 seconds.

Georgetown Secondary ran away the Boys Race in 54 minutes, 17.90 seconds.

Central Leeward Secondary second in 54 minutes, 35.10 seconds, and St Martin’s Secondary 3rd in 55 minutes, 36.30 seconds.

The other competing Schools were: Thomas Saunders Secondary, Campden Park Secondary, George Stephens Snr. Secondary, Buccament Bay Secondary, St. Vincent Grammar School, Emmanuel High Mesopotamia, Troumaca-Ontario Secondary, Bequia Seventh Day Adventist, North Union Secondary, and Sandy Bay Secondary.

The Race started at Argyle and finished in front the Administrative Center of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

