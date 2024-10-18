Primary Schools Netball Championship: Exciting Matches Highlight Day of Competition
This year’s Primary Schools Netball Championship continued yesterday at different venues.
Lowmans Leeward Anglican defeated Kingstown Anglican 5-0; Sion Hill Government had the better of Kingstown Government 17-3; Cane End Government edged past Greiggs Government 6-5; Richland Park Government won by default over New Grounds Primary
Owia Government eased past Fancy Government 7-6;
Sandy Bay Government defeated Langley Park Government 9-4; Georgetown Government won from Tourama Government 6-3; Fitz Hughes Government out played Dubois Government 29-0;
Chateaubelair Methodist outclassed Clare Valley Government 15-4, and Barrouallie Government beat Layou Government 8-1.