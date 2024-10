MR GIDEON SIMMONS better known as PADDY and UNCLE PADDY of Spicey formerly of Lower Bay, Bequia died on Friday October 11th at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 17th at the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, Belair. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.

